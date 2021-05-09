KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sunday, inaugurated Pakistan's largest vaccination facility at Expo Center Karachi that is capable to administer 25,000 to 30,000 jabs in a day.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, Sindh secretary for Health Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoe, representatives of National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) and other officials were present at the inaugural ceremony of Mass Vaccination Center.

Speaking at the occasion Dr. Azra said that NCOC has decided that around 70 million doses of Covid jab would be made available in the country in the current year.

"We want to immunize maximum number of people in the shortest possible time on basis of availability of vaccine," she vowed and added that Sindh government has conveyed the Federal government that it was ready to provide funds for procurement of jabs at agreed prices.

From May 16 and onward, vaccination of every citizen would start and persons below the age of 40 could also avail the facility, she informed adding that number of vaccination centers in Sindh was being increased besides improving the availability of the jabs.

"If there was any problem being faced in registration for COVID jab, come to vaccination center where staff would register the visiting person and administer the vaccine," the health minister told the masses.

In Sindh, Covax, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines would be used, she said.

The most of the cases in Karachi were reported from the district East and people living in the district should take benefit of the vaccination center, Pechuho stressed and appealed masses to get themselves vaccinated against the deadly disease at the earliest so that spread of contagion could be curtailed The health department was providing all necessary facilities at the center to facilitate the masses, she added.

The biggest vaccination center of Pakistan set up at the Hall number 4 of the Expo Center would work round the clock with 12 registration counters to deal with general public arriving there for vaccination against COVID-19.

The center is comprised of 6 blocks in which 96 cubicles were set up to ensure administration of vaccine while thoroughly following the SOPs.

Over a thousand health care professionals were deployed in the center to smoothly run the operations in three shifts as 360 health workers would be in attendance in a single shift.