Pakistan’s largest Youth Summit to begins in Peshawar with a Cultural Night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Pakistan's largest youth gathering, the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition to begin on Monday at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, and would continue until February 12, 2025.

The event would open with a Cultural Night, celebrating the diverse traditions of Pakhtoon, Hazara, Chitrali, and Gilgit communities, followed by a VIP dinner.

The summit, organized under the patronage of Humayun Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs, District Youth Office Peshawar, and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed to empower youth by fostering innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

Over the next three days, the summit would feature sessions on Artificial Intelligence, Freelancing, and E-Commerce, along with skill-building workshops designed to equip young individuals with essential knowledge and expertise.

Prestigious awards, including the Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards, Journalist Awards, and Content Creator Awards, would recognize outstanding contributions across various fields.

Exhibitions and networking opportunities would provide attendees with insights into emerging business opportunities and industry trends.

The Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awards would honor 15 distinguished individuals for their remarkable achievements in innovation, entrepreneurship, sports, and social impact, while 14 prominent journalists will be recognized for their exceptional contributions to media and journalism.

With more than 10,000 participants expected and over 100 partner's showcasing business and industry insights, the summit provides a unique platform for networking, learning, and collaboration.

Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, highlighted the importance of the event, stating that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possess immense talent, resilience, and ambition.

He emphasized that the summit serves as a testament to their potential by bringing together industry experts, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to create an ecosystem of growth and opportunity.

The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition, supported by national and international partners, promises to be a major milestone in youth empowerment and development in Pakistan.