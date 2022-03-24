Number of Pakistani food and drinks companies participated in International Food & Drinks exhibition in London; wide range of food products

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Number of Pakistani food and drinks companies participated in International Food & Drinks exhibition in London; wide range of food products.

The expo is UK's leading event for food and drink companies and professionals, held from from 21 to 23 March, said release issued here by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan on Thursday.

In collaboration with TDAP, Pakistan High Commission in London set up Pakistan Pavilion with the brand name "Emerging Pakistan". Five leading food and beverages companies from Pakistan were selected for the exhibition. They included M/s Iftekhar Ahmed & Co, M/s Bismillah Sehla Processing, M/s GNS Pakistan, M/s Karmanwala, M/s Mehran Foods.

Pakistani companies displayed a diverse range of products including rice, spices, pickle, sauces, paste, dessert mix, fresh and pitted dates, and by-products of dates.The event provided a good opportunity to the exhibitors to showcase their products.

Trade and Economic Wing of the Pakistan High Commission in London facilitated the Pakistani exporters by arranging their B2B meetings with the potential buyers from across the retail, wholesale, distribution, import and export, and food service sectors.

The event generated a good number business leads and future contracts for the participating exhibitors. The event help in highlighting the potential of the Pakistani food and drinks sector at the international level.