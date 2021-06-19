ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday contradicted the Indian government's statement on legislation passed by Pakistan's National Assembly, saying Pakistan abided by all its international obligations, which applied to the ICJ judgment in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Commenting on the remarks of the Indian MEA's spokesperson regarding International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson regretted that Indian government had chosen to misrepresent the ICJ judgment.

He said the judgment clearly stated in Paragraph 147 that, "Pakistan is under an obligation to provide, by means of its own choosing, effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Jadhav…" In line with paragraph 146 of the ICJ judgment, Pakistan chose to provide Commander Jadhav the right of review and reconsideration by superior courts of Pakistan through the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020, he added.

Moreover, he said Pakistan's commitment to uphold the ICJ judgment was again reflected by the passage of ICJ (Review and Reconsideration) Bill for Review from the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The spokesperson said the Judgement of the ICJ (Para 118) also required India to act in good faith, and arrange legal representation for Commander Jadhav.

"Regrettably, India has been engaging in a deliberate campaign to obfuscate the issue of appointment of a lawyer," he said.

The spokesperson said the government of Pakistan had to initiate proceedings before the Islamabad High Court to request to appoint a lawyer for Commander Jadhav. The court has repeatedly invited India to clarify its position in this regard but India continues to deliberately politicise the issue.

"The Government of India's refusal to avail itself of the legal remedies provided by Pakistan and such statements reveal their nefarious designs to undermine Pakistan's efforts and discredit the ICJ judgment regarding Commander Jadhav," he added.