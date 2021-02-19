The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20,058.6 million on February 12, 2021, said a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20,058.6 million on February 12, 2021, said a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: - i)Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$12,889.

7 million ii)Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$7,168.9 millioniii)Total liquid foreign reserves: US$20,058.6 millionDuring the week ended on February 12, 2021, the SBP reserves decreased by US$59 million to US$12,889.7 million, due to external debt repayment.