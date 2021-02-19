UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:27 AM

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20,058.6 million on February 12, 2021, said a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 20,058.6 million on February 12, 2021, said a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: - i)Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$12,889.

7 million ii)Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$7,168.9 millioniii)Total liquid foreign reserves: US$20,058.6 millionDuring the week ended on February 12, 2021, the SBP reserves decreased by US$59 million to US$12,889.7 million, due to external debt repayment.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan February Million

Recent Stories

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

1 minute ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

1 minute ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

1 minute ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

1 minute ago

Ex-Olympic walking champion Schwazer cleared of do ..

2 hours ago

Firdous expresses condolence to family of Muhammad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.