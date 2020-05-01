The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,463.0 million on April 24, 2020, said a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,463.0 million on April 24, 2020, said a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 12,070.

3 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 6,392.7 millioniii) Total liquid foreign reserves??? ?: US$ 18,463.0 millionDuring the week ending April 24, 2020, SBP received US$1.39 billion from IMF under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 shock. SBP has also made government external debt repayments amounting to US$ 234 million. Overall, during the week, SBP reserves increased by US$ 1,181 million to US$ 12,070.3 million.