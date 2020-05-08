UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:49 AM

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,755.1 million on April 30, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,755.1 million on April 30, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 12,329.

4 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 6,425.7 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves??? ?: US$ 18,755.1 millionDuring the week ending April 30, 2020, SBP reserves increased by US$259 million to US$ 12,329.4 million.

