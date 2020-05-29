The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,597.9 million on May 21, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,597.9 million on May 21, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 12,073.

9 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 6,524.0 millioniii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 18,597.9 millionDuring the week ending May 21, 2020, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 55 million to US$ 12,073.9 million, due to external debt repayments.