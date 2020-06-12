The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,705.3 million on June 5, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,705.3 million on June 5, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 10,095.

8 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 6,609.5 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 16,705.3 million During the week ended June 05, 2020, SBP reserves decreased byUS$ 266 million to US$ 10,095.8 million. This decline is attributed to Government external debt repayments of US$ 301 million.