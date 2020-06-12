UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:09 PM

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves position

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,705.3 million on June 5, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 16,705.3 million on June 5, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 10,095.

8 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 6,609.5 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 16,705.3 million During the week ended June 05, 2020, SBP reserves decreased byUS$ 266 million to US$ 10,095.8 million. This decline is attributed to Government external debt repayments of US$ 301 million.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan June 2020 Government Million

Recent Stories

OGRA imposes Rs40 mln fine on six OMCs for not mai ..

31 minutes ago

World Day Against Child Labour being observed toda ..

39 minutes ago

Army Chief inquires after Shehbaz Sharif and Sheik ..

48 minutes ago

Haider Ali named in 29-player squad for England to ..

59 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Denounces the Terrorist At ..

1 hour ago

Federal Budget for next fiscal year being presente ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.