Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:44 AM

Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves position

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 17,971.0 million on June 26, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 11,231.0 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 6,740.0 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 17,971.0 million During the week ended June 26, 2020, SBP received around US$2,046 million official inflows, including $737 million from World Bank, US$503 million from Asian Development Bank, US$500 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and US$300 million as GOP loan disbursement from China.

After incorporating government external debt payments of US$ 809 million, SBP reserves increased by US$ 1,270 million to US$ 11,231.0 million.

During the current week, SBP has received additional US$1,000 million as GOP loan disbursement from China. These funds will be part of SBP weekly reserves data as of July 3, 2020 to be released on July 9, 2020.

