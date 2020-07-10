The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,790.1 million on July 03, 2020, said a report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,790.1 million on July 03, 2020, said a report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 12,041.

6 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 6,748.5 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 18,790.1 millionDuring the week ended July 03, 2020, SBP reserves increased by US$ 811 million to US$ 12,041.6 million. This increase in reserves is primarily attributed to proceeds of US$1,000 million as GOP loan disbursement from China.

During the week, SBP also made government external debt payments of US$ 231.2 million.