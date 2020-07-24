The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 19,047.3 million on 17-July-2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 19,047.3 million on 17-July-2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under: i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 12,121.

6 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 6,925.7 million iii) Total liquid foreign reserves??? : US$ 19,047.3 millionDuring the week ended July 17, 2020, SBP reserves increased by US$ 67 million to US$ 12,121.6 million, due to official inflows.