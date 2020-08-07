UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Liquid Foreign Reserves Position

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:35 AM

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 19,562.9 million on July 30, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:- i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 12,542.

2 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 7,020.7 millioniii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 19,562.9 millionDuring the week ended July 30, 2020, SBP reserves increased by US$ 567 million to US$ 12,542.2 million. This increase is attributed to inflows from multilateral and bilateral agencies including US$ 505.5 million received from World Bank.

