KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ):The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 19,562.9 million on July 30, 2020, said a weekly report of State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:- i) Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 12,542.

2 million ii) Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks : US$ 7,020.7 millioniii) Total liquid foreign reserves : US$ 19,562.9 millionDuring the week ended July 30, 2020, SBP reserves increased by US$ 567 million to US$ 12,542.2 million. This increase is attributed to inflows from multilateral and bilateral agencies including US$ 505.5 million received from World Bank.