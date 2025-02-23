Pakistan’s Living Indus Initiative Key To Sustainability: FAO Representative
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Pakistan, Florence Rolle, on Sunday said that Pakistan’s Living Indus Initiative is a globally recognized effort vital for the country’s sustainability.
Talking to a private news channel, she said that the Indus Basin sustains 90% of Pakistan’s population and drives three-quarters of the national economy, underscoring the urgent need for its restoration.
“The Indus River is the jugular vein of Pakistan. If its ecosystem is not restored, it threatens the very survival of millions,” she said.
She highlighted that the initiative has remained intact across multiple governments, proving its importance beyond political shifts.
Highlighting the broader role of the United Nations, she said that it has always taken the lead in addressing global challenges, with climate change being the most pressing existential threat.
She also stressed the importance of climate conferences, stating that they not only raise awareness but also promote knowledge-sharing and accountability. “These conferences reach people beyond the already-informed policymakers. The broader outreach ensures that citizens at large grasp the urgency of climate action,” she added.
She emphasized that the FAO will continue advocating for global investments in resilient agri-food systems, ensuring that food security and climate resilience remain at the forefront of international policy discussions.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024
Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow
Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change
3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s Living Indus Initiative key to sustainability: FAO Representative6 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises security forces for two successful operations against Khawarji in Dera6 minutes ago
-
Female school teacher abducted in Taxila6 minutes ago
-
Kohat police crack down on crime: 4 arrested, arms recovered in search operation6 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces for killing Khawarij in DI Khan36 minutes ago
-
DG takes strict action against encroachment in Loralai Cantonment46 minutes ago
-
768 candidates appeared in entrance test for MPhil, PhD admissions at SU46 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars urge business community to offer discounts during Ramazan amid rising inflation56 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij in DI Khan56 minutes ago
-
Minister saddened by Rescue officer's death56 minutes ago
-
JKNF calls for a probe into mass rape incidents committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
AJK President seeks America's proactive role to help resolve Kashmir dispute1 hour ago