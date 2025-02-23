Pakistan’s Living Indus Initiative key to sustainability: FAO Representative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Pakistan, Florence Rolle, on Sunday said that Pakistan’s Living Indus Initiative is a globally recognized effort vital for the country’s sustainability.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the Indus Basin sustains 90% of Pakistan’s population and drives three-quarters of the national economy, underscoring the urgent need for its restoration.

“The Indus River is the jugular vein of Pakistan. If its ecosystem is not restored, it threatens the very survival of millions,” she said.

She highlighted that the initiative has remained intact across multiple governments, proving its importance beyond political shifts.

Highlighting the broader role of the United Nations, she said that it has always taken the lead in addressing global challenges, with climate change being the most pressing existential threat.

She also stressed the importance of climate conferences, stating that they not only raise awareness but also promote knowledge-sharing and accountability. “These conferences reach people beyond the already-informed policymakers. The broader outreach ensures that citizens at large grasp the urgency of climate action,” she added.

She emphasized that the FAO will continue advocating for global investments in resilient agri-food systems, ensuring that food security and climate resilience remain at the forefront of international policy discussions.