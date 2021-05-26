UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan's 'Look Africa Policy' is moving in a new direction and will be helpful for the stability of the country's economy.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) said this while addressing a virtual session on the occasion of Africa Day to mark the 58th anniversary of the founding of the African Union here on Wednesday.

He said that the African region had great potential for trade and investment, adding the Chamber had always played an active and effective role in finding new markets and exploring new trade destinations.

"We need to further strengthen the linkages between the Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce and the trade and commercial consuls stationed in African countries to facilitate trade access to the African market," Mirza said.

He also lauded the role of the Institute of Strategic Studies for organizing the event and added that this would highlight the Pakistan Government's Engage Africa Policy and strengthening the economic linkages between Pakistan and African Countries.

The president said that Pakistani products were in great demand in Africa while new opportunities and joint ventures could be explored in the Pharmaceutical, Services and Construction sector.

He informed the participants that RCCI recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pakistan South African Trade Federation (PSATF) aimed at enhancing trade, increasing exports and networking between Pakistan and South Africa.

In continuation of its series of Africa Trade Forum, RCCI is going to organize the second edition of Africa Trade Forum in July this year as well, he informed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, Additional Foreign Secretary for Africa Ali Javed, Director General of the Institute Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, South African High Commissioner to Pakistan Methuthuzeli Madikiza and other senior Foreign Ministry officials also attended the Web Celebration for Africa Day.

