Open Menu

Pakistan's Management Of Afghan Refugees Despite Challenges Represents Success Story: Hyder

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Pakistan's management of Afghan refugees despite challenges represents success story: Hyder

Caretaker Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder, on Wednesday during a call-on made by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific, Indrika Ratwatte said despite our numerous challenges as a developing country, Pakistan's management of Afghan refugees over decades represents a success story

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder, on Wednesday during a call-on made by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific, Indrika Ratwatte said despite our numerous challenges as a developing country, Pakistan's management of Afghan refugees over decades represents a success story.

While speaking to visiting dignitary, Minister for Defence expressed that Pakistan attached great importance to its cooperation with UNHCR and international partners to assist and seek durable solutions for Afghan refugees.

The minister also said, "We have provided our Afghan brothers with access to educational and medical facilities, as well as commercial services.

The protracted situation of Afghan refugees must not be placed on the back burner, as new crisis emerges on the international arena. The international community must continue to provide adequate and sustained financial support to host countries." Anwar Ali Hyder also said that support from UNHCR is important to explore avenues for additional financial support to returning refugees and incentivizing their return and reintegration in Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed to extend cooperation in the domain of security and other areas of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Anwar Ali From Refugee UNHCR Asia

Recent Stories

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

4 minutes ago
 Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

10 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

10 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

10 minutes ago
Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

11 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

28 minutes ago
 Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

18 minutes ago
 Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to ..

Court halts Arshad Sharif case proceedings due to witnesses' absence

8 minutes ago
 US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth ..

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

18 minutes ago
 McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Champi ..

McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan