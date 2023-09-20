Caretaker Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder, on Wednesday during a call-on made by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific, Indrika Ratwatte said despite our numerous challenges as a developing country, Pakistan's management of Afghan refugees over decades represents a success story

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder, on Wednesday during a call-on made by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Director of the Regional Bureau for Asia and Pacific, Indrika Ratwatte said despite our numerous challenges as a developing country, Pakistan's management of Afghan refugees over decades represents a success story.

While speaking to visiting dignitary, Minister for Defence expressed that Pakistan attached great importance to its cooperation with UNHCR and international partners to assist and seek durable solutions for Afghan refugees.

The minister also said, "We have provided our Afghan brothers with access to educational and medical facilities, as well as commercial services.

The protracted situation of Afghan refugees must not be placed on the back burner, as new crisis emerges on the international arena. The international community must continue to provide adequate and sustained financial support to host countries." Anwar Ali Hyder also said that support from UNHCR is important to explore avenues for additional financial support to returning refugees and incentivizing their return and reintegration in Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed to extend cooperation in the domain of security and other areas of mutual interest.