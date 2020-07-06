UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Mango Export To Japan Starts On Quarantine Data Submission

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:25 PM

Pakistan's mango export to Japan starts on quarantine data submission

The export of mangoes from Pakistan to Japan has started after the latter put in place a temporary measure amid COVID-19 situation that does not require pre-clearance by Japanese inspectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The export of mangoes from Pakistan to Japan has started after the latter put in place a temporary measure amid COVID-19 situation that does not require pre-clearance by Japanese inspectors.

"The government of Japan has introduced a temporary measure, which allows mango exports by taking measurements and sending necessary data and documents to Japan for quarantine," Japan embassy in Islamabad said Monday.

Normally, the mango export to Japan requires pre-clearance by Japanese inspectors who are sent to Pakistan and other countries following to quarantine regulations.

"However, the government of Japan could not dispatch these Japanese inspectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year," the embassy said, mentioning that the export of the season had started owing to temporary measure.

The embassy said export of Pakistani mangoes last year touched a record high of 120 tons and were favorably received in the Japanese market.

The government of Japan will also support Pakistan in agricultural field including measures against locust control, expanding export of agricultural products and investment in food processing sector, the embassy said.

