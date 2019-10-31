UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Manpower Export Rises By 42 % In October

Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:44 PM

Pakistan's manpower export rises by 42 % in October

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development sent abroad as many as 61,789 Pakistanis for multiple job assignments during the current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development sent abroad as many as 61,789 Pakistanis for multiple job assignments during the current month.

The export of manpower has risen by 42 percent as some 43,752 went for overseas employment during the corresponding period of 2017, an official source in the Ministry told APP on Thursday.



