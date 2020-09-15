Pakistan categorically rejecting baseless Indian assertions on Tuesday said that its map reaffirms the country's commitment to the UN Security Council Resolutions and the supremacy of the UN Charter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan categorically rejecting baseless Indian assertions on Tuesday said that its map reaffirms the country's commitment to the UN Security Council Resolutions and the supremacy of the UN Charter.

"Today, at the meeting of NSAs (National Security Advisors) of SCO member states, India tried to vitiate the atmosphere by objecting to Pakistan's official map," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

Responding to media queries regarding Indian Ministry of External Affairs' statement on today's meeting of the NSAs of SCO member states, he stated that Pakistan was committed to SCO as a platform for regional cooperation.

"We are actively playing a positive and constructive role and following the SCO charter to not let our bilateral relations with any country impact our engagement with SCO," the Spokesperson maintained.