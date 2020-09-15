UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Map Reaffirms Its Commitment To UNSC Resolutions: FO Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:25 PM

Pakistan's map reaffirms its commitment to UNSC Resolutions: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan categorically rejecting baseless Indian assertions on Tuesday said that its map reaffirms the country's commitment to the UN Security Council Resolutions and the supremacy of the UN Charter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan categorically rejecting baseless Indian assertions on Tuesday said that its map reaffirms the country's commitment to the UN Security Council Resolutions and the supremacy of the UN Charter.

"Today, at the meeting of NSAs (National Security Advisors) of SCO member states, India tried to vitiate the atmosphere by objecting to Pakistan's official map," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

Responding to media queries regarding Indian Ministry of External Affairs' statement on today's meeting of the NSAs of SCO member states, he stated that Pakistan was committed to SCO as a platform for regional cooperation.

"We are actively playing a positive and constructive role and following the SCO charter to not let our bilateral relations with any country impact our engagement with SCO," the Spokesperson maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

26 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 86,879 COVID-19 t ..

41 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

56 minutes ago

West Brom sign ex-Chelsea defender Ivanovic

38 seconds ago

Russian Industrial Production Decline Slows to 7.2 ..

40 seconds ago

Roglic maintains Tour de France lead, Kamna wins s ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.