Pakistan's Maritime Potential Needs Limelight On Media, Say Experts

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan is gifted with abundant maritime resources, yet its maritime sector has not received due attention on media despite the fact that the media can play avital role in educating masses about maritime affairs.

To address this maritime obscurity on media, Maritime Study Forum (MSF) in collaboration with National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) and National Centre for Maritime Policy Research (NCMPR) organized a one-day seminar at Bahria University, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Media and maritime experts including Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer, President MSF, Commodore (r) Ali Abbas, Director NCMPR, Owais Iqbal, Director news, Nadia Naqi, Anchor, Salman Parekh and Daniyal Shaikh, digital media experts, deliberated at the seminar chaired by Commodore (r) Muhammad Obaidullah, on the role the media for strengthening the maritime sector.

Commodore (r) Ali Abbas in his opening address underlined the importance of media which he believed defined these days what was right and wrong.

He stated that no war could be won sans media support as countries used media power to present their national narrative and subdue enemies.

The digital media experts emphasized the need for promoting coastal tourism along the long-stretched 1050 km coastline through social media. They pointed out exquisite beaches at Ormara, Kund Malir and Gwadar, and stressed the government to digitally connect all parts of the country through internet and build roads that would connect the rich coastline with other parts of the country. These measures will eventually benefit the local tourism industry.

