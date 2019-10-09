UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Mediation Likely Pave Way Between Saudi Arabia, Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan's mediation likely pave way between Saudi Arabia, Iran

Pakistan is likely be at the forefront of Saudi Arabia and Iran mediation, a major breakthrough is expected soon, diplomatic sources.Earlier it is been reported that Saudi leadership has been asking Pakistan to speak to Iranian leadership about the de-escalation and to defuse the tension in the Middle East

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Pakistan is likely be at the forefront of Saudi Arabia and Iran mediation, a major breakthrough is expected soon, diplomatic sources.Earlier it is been reported that Saudi leadership has been asking Pakistan to speak to Iranian leadership about the de-escalation and to defuse the tension in the middle East.

The reports mentioned that Tehran is open to hold talks with Riyadh. On the other hand Iranian envoy has said that it is too early to say anything about the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Despite the Houthi rebels claims of the responsibility , the Untied States of America and Saudi Arabia had blamed Iran for the attacks which knocked out five percent of the global crude supply.Earlier after meeting with Iranian leadership at UNGA 2019 the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the FM Qureshi didn't share any details regarding the Saudi - Iran mediation but officials and diplomatic sources said that there was no serious headway was made in those efforts by Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Iran Riyadh Saudi Tehran Saudi Arabia Middle East 2019 Share

Recent Stories

Sindh, Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take ..

17 minutes ago

India planning to attack on Azad Kashmir: Masood K ..

46 minutes ago

Peshawar High Court stops salary of DG CAA over in ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary for eviction of all encroached lan ..

2 minutes ago

FNC Speaker, Bahrain counterpart hold talks

51 minutes ago

UN Food Programme launches global movement to help ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.