Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) Pakistan is likely be at the forefront of Saudi Arabia and Iran mediation, a major breakthrough is expected soon, diplomatic sources.Earlier it is been reported that Saudi leadership has been asking Pakistan to speak to Iranian leadership about the de-escalation and to defuse the tension in the middle East.

The reports mentioned that Tehran is open to hold talks with Riyadh. On the other hand Iranian envoy has said that it is too early to say anything about the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Despite the Houthi rebels claims of the responsibility , the Untied States of America and Saudi Arabia had blamed Iran for the attacks which knocked out five percent of the global crude supply.Earlier after meeting with Iranian leadership at UNGA 2019 the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the FM Qureshi didn't share any details regarding the Saudi - Iran mediation but officials and diplomatic sources said that there was no serious headway was made in those efforts by Pakistan.