Pakistan's Minority Wing Holds Protest Against India's Atrocities On Minorities

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Pakistan's minority wing holds protest against India's atrocities on minorities

Under the auspices of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan minority wing, a protest was held in front of the provincial secretariat of the party against the atrocities on minorities in India

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan minority wing, a protest was held in front of the provincial secretariat of the party against the atrocities on minorities in India.

PML (N) senior vice president Balochistan Suleman Khilji, Naeem Sikandar Advocate, Mir Zaman Lehri, Shama Shehzad, Mir Riaz Gul Barani, Pastor Anjum, Master Humayun Akram and others addressed the gathering.

They said that the pro-Hindu Modi government in India has made life difficult for Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities.

He said that all the religions of the world teach respect for each other and humanity, but under the auspices of the Modi government, there has been a series of atrocities on minorities in India.

Hundreds of people belonging to minorities have been killed in India and thousands of people have been injured, but international human rights organizations were silent spectators, they deplored. Atrocities committed on minorities in India are now unbearable, they said.

They demanded from the United Nations and other international organizations to play their role to end the harsh suppression of Indian minorities.

