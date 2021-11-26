Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan's missile program was one of the best in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan's missile program was one of the best in the world.

In a tweet, he said successful test firing of a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile was a significant addition to Pakistan's defense capabilities.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan's military power will become more effective with this wonderful addition in its arsenal.