UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Missile Program One Of Best In World: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:18 PM

Pakistan's missile program one of best in world: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan's missile program was one of the best in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan's missile program was one of the best in the world.

In a tweet, he said successful test firing of a new surface-to-surface ballistic missile was a significant addition to Pakistan's defense capabilities.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan's military power will become more effective with this wonderful addition in its arsenal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing World Best Arsenal

Recent Stories

NBF offering 50 percent discount on all general bo ..

NBF offering 50 percent discount on all general books

1 minute ago
 Govt urged to slash duties on import of export-ori ..

Govt urged to slash duties on import of export-oriented raw material

1 minute ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses media for highlight program ..

Farrukh Habib stresses media for highlight programs promoting soft image of coun ..

1 minute ago
 Australian Defence Force, Navy Ship to Arrive Late ..

Australian Defence Force, Navy Ship to Arrive Later Today to Solomon Islands - R ..

1 minute ago
 Philippines reopens to vaccinated tourists next we ..

Philippines reopens to vaccinated tourists next week

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks plunge on variant fears 26th Nov, 202 ..

Tokyo stocks plunge on variant fears 26th Nov, 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.