UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Mission Head Survives Assassination Attempt In Kabul

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Pakistan's mission head survives assassination attempt in Kabul

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack in the capital of Afghanistan.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) Pakistan's head of mission at the embassy in Kabul survived an assassination attack on Friday.

The latest reports suggest that a guard fell injured during the attack as he trying to save the senior diplomat.

The head of the mission came under attack when he was on his way to somewhere. The guard timely took action and saved his life.

The reports said that three bullets hit the guard in his chest who was immediately shifted to the hospital.

There was no activity at the embassy due to off day when the attack was conducted.

The Pakistani authorities called the head of the mission and other officials back for the time being.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on the mission's head in Kabul.

(The details to follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Shahbaz Sharif Kabul

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia extends term of $3b deposit in State ..

Saudi Arabia extends term of $3b deposit in State Bank of Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the ..

Member States Discuss Draft OIC Convention on the Rights of the Child

1 hour ago
 Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

Crescent Model Students Visit PITB

1 hour ago
 Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.