KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2022) Pakistan's head of mission at the embassy in Kabul survived an assassination attack on Friday.

The latest reports suggest that a guard fell injured during the attack as he trying to save the senior diplomat.

The head of the mission came under attack when he was on his way to somewhere. The guard timely took action and saved his life.

The reports said that three bullets hit the guard in his chest who was immediately shifted to the hospital.

There was no activity at the embassy due to off day when the attack was conducted.

The Pakistani authorities called the head of the mission and other officials back for the time being.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on the mission's head in Kabul.

