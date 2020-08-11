MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader who introduced model of smart lockdown to counter COVID-19 but now the whole world was acknowledging and pursuing smart lockdown policy.

While talking to journalists here, Zain said that in case of complete lockdown, there could be hunger and poverty in the country.

Similarly, without lockdown, there could be rapid spread of COVID-19 cases, so government came up with policy of smart lockdown and it worked effectively.

He said that country was achieving numerous successes during the PTI tenure.

Qureshi said the government would complete its constitutional tenure.

On the occasion, District President Khalid Javed Warriach, PTI city secretary Syed Babar Shah and many other local leaders were also present.