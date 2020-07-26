UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Model Of Smart Lockdown Saving Lives, Livelihoods Being Replicated In Many Countries: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan's model of smart lockdown saving lives, livelihoods being replicated in many countries: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Sunday the government had adopted a balanced strategy to cope with the challenge of coronavirus pandemic effectively.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus and Focal Person to the PM on COVID-19 Dr. Faisal Sultan, Shibli Faraz said Pakistan introduced the smart lockdown policy to save precious lives and livelihood of people. The Pakistani model was being replicated in many countries in the world, he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the opinion from day one that Pakistan could not afford complete lockdown policy due to ground realities.

He said many countries which observed strict lockdown to stop spread of this global epidemic were now facing economic hardships and rising death toll.

Shibli Faraz said National Command and Operation Center played a vital role and managed the situation scientifically with analysing data on daily basis.

He said at the time of Eidul Fitr, the cases of coronavirus had spiked as people thronged markets and shopping malls without adopting social distancing practice.

He said the pandemic was in control but it was still prevalent and carelessness may prove costly.

He appealed to the masses to adopt SOPs on the occasion of Eidul Azha as it was necessary to defeat the pandemic.

The minister said in February, when the first case of coronavirus was reported in Pakistan, there was no data available, doctors and paramedics had no training to handle this disease, healthcare system was weak and economy not very good shape. Keeping in mind these facts, the government adopted a strategy, he said.

He said some elements not interested in welfare of masses criticised Imran Khan's strategy but the PM showed steadfastness and refused to budge under pressure.

He said those supporting blanket lock down were representing elite class but Imran Khan showed determination and with the grace Allah Almighty the strategy paid off and the cases started coming down.

Shibli Faraz said those supporting complete lockdown did not have the moral courage to accept the fact that PM's strategy had paid the dividends.

He said having realization for the problems of the vulnerable segments of the society, the government disbursed Rs 160 billion among over 13 million deserving people in most transparent manner.

