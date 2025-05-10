Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defense

(@Abdulla99267510)

Fatah-1 and Fatah-2, each designed to meet distinct operational ranges and battlefield requirements

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) Pakistan’s cutting-edge Al-Fatah missile system includes two variants of surface-to-surface missiles: Fatah-1 and Fatah-2, each designed to meet distinct operational ranges and battlefield requirements.

The Fatah-1 missile, which has instilled fear across the Indian defense landscape, boasts a range of 120 kilometers—capable of targeting large enemy installations with precision. It is classified as a guided multiple launch rocket system (GMLRS), designed to strike swiftly and accurately. The system carries eight missiles per launcher, offering high mobility and rapid deployment across various terrains.

The strategic importance of destroying India's S-400 system

The recent destruction of India's S-400 air defense system by the Pakistan Air Force was a significant strategic blow. The Fatah system played a crucial role in this operation, leveraging its advanced guidance capabilities.

Historical background

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) first announced the development of this locally-produced guided MLRS on January 7, 2021.

Before Fatah-1, the Pakistan Army used the Chinese-made A-100 system, which had a 100 km range. Fatah-1 outpaces it with a 120 km strike capability, offering superior reach and precision.

Fatah-2: Advanced variant

Fatah-2 represents a significant leap forward with a strike range of up to 400 kilometers. This version greatly enhances Pakistan’s deterrence capabilities, especially in responding to regional threats. What sets the Fatah-2 apart is its satellite-guided targeting system, allowing for high-precision strikes against strategic enemy targets.

Navigation and accuracy

The Fatah-1 is equipped with a modern navigation system capable of achieving accuracy within 15 meters, enabling it to effectively strike high-value targets such as missile sites, airbases, and naval installations.

The missile systems were recently tested successfully during the “Ex-Indus” military exercises, reaffirming their readiness and operational effectiveness.