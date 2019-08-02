(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi Friday said that Pakistan' most populous city Karachi where country generating huge revenue was badly ignored by former Pakistan Peoples party government.

However, the minister assured that before the August 14 cleanliness drive in Karachi would be completed with the joint efforts of its citizens.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged that all segment of society should play their responsible role to maintain cleansing of Karachi City as it is home of all fellow citizens.

He said, "We will launch the drive from Sunday till August 13, adding, it would be the biggest Eiddi for Karachi residents".

He also urged municipal representatives and other relevant departments to speed up their work and they perform their duties in order to maintain beauty of City" .

Ali Zaidi claimed that he is committed to clean up the city and eradicate problems of citizens on priority basis under the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said efforts would double in next couple of days and all available resources will be utilized to achieve this target of a clean city.

Moreover, waste dumping sites in the city will be designated to help the public easily dispose of their wastes and garbage properly.

He said that it is necessary to have dumping sites. "We will tell people where to deposit their waste and there will be a dumping site in every locality." Zaidi added modern measures have been adopted to ensure effective waste management.

He further criticized that lack of poor planning and bad governance of PPP was responsible of this rising issue.

Minister stressed the media that people should be educated on the importance of cleanliness and the threat of global warming.