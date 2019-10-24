UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Move Of Signing Kartarpur Border Agreement Laudable

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:27 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The speakers at a dialogue titled 'Regional Peace and Perspective of Kashmir' have emphasized on the need of establishing long term peace in the South Asian region.

The dialogue was held at Qasimabad business Forum by Hyderabad Civil Society Network.

Abrar Kazi, a politician, said the people living in Pakistan and India could live in peace and witness prosperity only if the Kashmir issue was resolved with the perspective of the people of Kashmir.

He said the ongoing movement of the Kashmiri people was their own struggle which needed the global attention.

He said India tried to start a proxy war in Afghanistan, endangering peace in the region.

Kazi expressed the hope that the governments of the two countries would not escalate the tensions in the larger interest of the people living in both the countries.

"The economic prosperity is a prerequisite for peace and well being of the people," he observed.

He lauded Pakistan's move of signing Kartarpur Border agreement to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims.

The Sindh Democratic Forum's Prof Mushtaq Mirani said the Kashmir issue was the core of conflict between Pakistan and India.

"The Kashmiris should be given the right to self determination as per the UN resolution," he stressed.

He condemned the Indian revocation of their constitution's article 370 and annexation of Indian occupied Kashmir which had enjoyed the special status before that August 5 move.

Javed Soz of Sindh Community Foundation said the UN's role was pivotal for resolving the Kashmir issue as part of its international human rights obligations.

Nazeer Quershi of Sindhi Aurat Tanzeen, Abbass Khoso of IRADO, Anware Khaskheli of Hyderabad Civil Society Network, Rahmattullah Sandh of Qasimanad Business Forum, Tufail Soomro of SAFWCO and Agha Zafar of Sindh Adabi Sangat also expressed their views.

