Pakistan's Movement Exhibition Held At Nashtar Hall

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan's movement exhibition held at Nashtar Hall

Provincial Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai on Monday inaugurated an exhibition of rare photos of the Pakistan Movement as part of Independence Day celebrations at Nashtar Hall Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Information Minister Shoukat Yousafzai on Monday inaugurated an exhibition of rare photos of the Pakistan Movement as part of Independence Day celebrations at Nashtar Hall Peshawar.

The picture exhibition was being held under the title " Our Quaid , our Pakistan".

Speaking of the occasion, Shoukat Yousafzai said that holding an exhibition of rare photos was highly appreciable . He said that the young generation must be kept aware about heroic struggle of Pakistan movement and events of Independence.

He said independence was a great blessing�and now it was our duty to work for progress and prosperity of the country.

He appreciated that pictures of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Independence movement were put on display highlighting each phase of struggle for Independent country and separate Identity.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan with his visionary leadership has raised Kashmir issue in the United Nations and exposed fascist face of India to international community.

He said that Kashmiris were looking towards Pakistan for help in this hard times and reiterated Pakistan all out support at all levels for Kashmiris brothers.

He said India could not suppress Kashmir freedom struggle through atrocities and violation of human rights.

He said polio vaccination would continue across province to achieve desired results of polio free country.

