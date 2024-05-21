Pakistan’s Multi Mission Satellite PAKSAT MM1 To Be Launched On May 30
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In accordance with the National Space Program 2047, Pakistan Space and upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced the launch of Pakistan’s Multi Mission Communication Satellite PAKSAT MM1 on May 30 from XiChang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China.
PAKSAT MM1 was conceived keeping in sight the growing needs of the country in the board-spectrum of communication and connectivity. This satellite project is a hallmark of technological cooperation between Peoples Republic of China and Pakistan.
Based on advances communication technologies, PAKSAT MM1 will play a pivotal role in the socio-economic uplift of the country. It will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan
The launch ceremony will be shown live for media from Islamabad and Karachi establishments of SUPARCO.
