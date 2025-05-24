ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry on Saturday expressed confidence in Pakistan's diplomatic delegates to effectively articulate the country's concerns, particularly regarding Kashmir and terrorism.

In an exclusive conversation with a local channel outside the Parliament House, Daniyal Chaudhry stated, "Pakistan's narrative has finally gained the global credibility it deserves, while India's deception has been unmasked." He emphasized that the international community was increasingly recognizing the truth about Pakistan's stance, while India's attempts to distort reality are being exposed.

Daniyal Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan's delegates would proactively engage with every legal and international forum to present irrefutable evidence exposing India's support for terrorism. He specifically mentioned the fabricated Phalgama incident, where India falsely blamed Pakistan, as an example of India's deceitful tactics.

Chaudhry asserted that Pakistan will continue to highlight India's duplicity and aggression through robust diplomatic efforts, leveraging international platforms to reveal the truth and hold India accountable for its actions.

Chaudhry strongly condemned India's backing of terrorism, citing incidents such as the Khuzdar and Jafar Express attacks, where innocent civilians and children were brutally targeted.

He emphasized that India's support for such heinous acts is a blatant violation of human rights and international law. Chaudhry called for global condemnation of India's actions, stressing the need for accountability and justice for the victims and their families.

He highlighted that Pakistan has been the biggest victim of terrorism, bearing immense human and economic costs.

He emphasized that Pakistan has made significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, with countless lives lost and infrastructure damaged.

Chaudhry underscored that Pakistan's efforts and sacrifices in combating terrorism have been substantial, and it is imperative for the international community to recognize and support Pakistan's continued efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.