UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Narrative Vindicated In ICJ: Faisal Vawda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:24 PM

Pakistan's narrative vindicated in ICJ: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Pakistan's narrative was vindicated and India faced defeat in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its spy Kulbhushan Jadhev

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Pakistan's narrative was vindicated and India faced defeat in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its spy Kulbhushan Jadhev.

Today was the historical day for the country as ICJ had given its verdict that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev would remain in custody of Pakistan, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Kulbhushan Jadhev had confessed that he was involved in terrorism and subversive activities here, who was apprehended by the Pakistan valiant armed forces from Balochistan successfully.

Terming today's verdict of ICJ was a victory of Pakistani nation, he said Pakistan being a sovereign state would not allow anybody to use its soil for terrorism activities as Indian spy was involved in bloodshed of innocent people of this country.

"We had presented strong evidences in ICJ against K. Jadhev but India had always leveled baseless allegations of terror attacks including Pulwama against us without any proof," he added.

He said Pakistan had fought successful war against terrorism and rendered supreme sacrifices in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Water From Court Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Bahrain to Host Working Group on Maritime, Aviatio ..

56 seconds ago

India faced defeat in ICJ on Kulboshan Jadev case: ..

58 seconds ago

50% of ‘Household Income and Expenditure Survey ..

55 minutes ago

Humayun Akhtar Khan urges govt to expose Indian HR ..

1 minute ago

Turkish Foreign Minister, Iraqi Kurdistan's Leader ..

1 minute ago

French work thriller 'Corporate' screened at Pakis ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.