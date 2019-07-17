(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Pakistan's narrative was vindicated and India faced defeat in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its spy Kulbhushan Jadhev

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said Pakistan 's narrative was vindicated and India faced defeat in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding its spy Kulbhushan Jadhev.

Today was the historical day for the country as ICJ had given its verdict that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev would remain in custody of Pakistan, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Kulbhushan Jadhev had confessed that he was involved in terrorism and subversive activities here, who was apprehended by the Pakistan valiant armed forces from Balochistan successfully.

Terming today's verdict of ICJ was a victory of Pakistani nation, he said Pakistan being a sovereign state would not allow anybody to use its soil for terrorism activities as Indian spy was involved in bloodshed of innocent people of this country.

"We had presented strong evidences in ICJ against K. Jadhev but India had always leveled baseless allegations of terror attacks including Pulwama against us without any proof," he added.

He said Pakistan had fought successful war against terrorism and rendered supreme sacrifices in that regard.