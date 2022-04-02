UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's National Security Policy Centers Peace, Economy & Cooperation: Dr Moeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 12:29 AM

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moeed

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said on Friday that the country's first ever National Security Policy centered peace, economy and cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said on Friday that the country's first ever National Security Policy centered peace, economy and cooperation.

During the inaugural session of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022 held here under the theme "Comprehensive Security: Re-imagining International Cooperation", the NSA in his welcome remarks said the country wanted cooperation with all the countries.

Dr Moeed said the dialogue was being attended by the best experts from around the world as well as intellectuals and cabinet members.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue's opening session was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan who delivered his keynote address whereas the second day inaugural session would be initiated by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as chief guest.

The dialogue is serving as a platform for regional and global partners to unite for having discourse on important regional and global issues alongwith challenges for development and sustainable security.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa All From Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan working with developed nations to strengt ..

Pakistan working with developed nations to strengthen cooperation for economic s ..

52 seconds ago
 PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry ..

PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

53 seconds ago
 S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Cre ..

S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Credit to Rosneft - Treasury

56 seconds ago
 Chinese President Urges EU Against Weaponizing Wor ..

Chinese President Urges EU Against Weaponizing World Economy

26 minutes ago
 Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline ..

Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline Capacity for Night Transit - ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.