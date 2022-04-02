ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said on Friday that the country's first ever National Security Policy centered peace, economy and cooperation.

During the inaugural session of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022 held here under the theme "Comprehensive Security: Re-imagining International Cooperation", the NSA in his welcome remarks said the country wanted cooperation with all the countries.

Dr Moeed said the dialogue was being attended by the best experts from around the world as well as intellectuals and cabinet members.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue's opening session was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan who delivered his keynote address whereas the second day inaugural session would be initiated by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as chief guest.

The dialogue is serving as a platform for regional and global partners to unite for having discourse on important regional and global issues alongwith challenges for development and sustainable security.