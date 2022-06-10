UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Navid Hanif of Pakistan to the high post of Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the UN announced on Friday

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Navid Hanif of Pakistan to the high post of Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the UN announced on Friday.

Hanif, a former Pakistani diplomat who is currently the Director of the Financing for Sustainable Development Office in the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in national and international Civil Service, encompassing analytical work, policy-making, programme planning, capacity development, multilateral diplomacy and extensive knowledge of the United Nations system.

He was previously the Director of Office of ECOSOC Support and Coordination and prior to that was the first Head of the Strategic Planning Unit in the Office of the Under-Secretary-General.

He served in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General as a member of the team for the 2005 World Summit. He also held a number of positions in the United Nations bodies, including the Vice-Chair of the High-Level Committee on Programmes.

Hanif succeeds Elliot Harris of Trinidad and Tobago.

Before joining the United Nations, Hanif served in Pakistan's Diplomatic Service, including as a delegate at its Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

He holds a master's degree in International Political Economy from Columbia University, New York and a second master's degree in English Literature from Government College, Lahore.