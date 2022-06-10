UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Navid Hanif Appointed UN Assistant Secretary-General For Economic Development

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 11:14 PM

Pakistan's Navid Hanif appointed UN Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Navid Hanif of Pakistan to the high post of Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the UN announced on Friday

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Navid Hanif of Pakistan to the high post of Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the UN announced on Friday.

Hanif, a former Pakistani diplomat who is currently the Director of the Financing for Sustainable Development Office in the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in national and international Civil Service, encompassing analytical work, policy-making, programme planning, capacity development, multilateral diplomacy and extensive knowledge of the United Nations system.

He was previously the Director of Office of ECOSOC Support and Coordination and prior to that was the first Head of the Strategic Planning Unit in the Office of the Under-Secretary-General.

He served in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General as a member of the team for the 2005 World Summit. He also held a number of positions in the United Nations bodies, including the Vice-Chair of the High-Level Committee on Programmes.

Hanif succeeds Elliot Harris of Trinidad and Tobago.

Before joining the United Nations, Hanif served in Pakistan's Diplomatic Service, including as a delegate at its Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

He holds a master's degree in International Political Economy from Columbia University, New York and a second master's degree in English Literature from Government College, Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World United Nations Columbia New York Trinidad And Tobago Post From Government

Recent Stories

FM apprises UNGA president on derogatory remarks b ..

FM apprises UNGA president on derogatory remarks by BJP officials in India

4 minutes ago
 Govt to abolish subsidy on petroleum products for ..

Govt to abolish subsidy on petroleum products for stabilizing economy: Miftah

5 minutes ago
 Govt proposes ST exemption on agri seeds, tractors ..

Govt proposes ST exemption on agri seeds, tractors, charity hospitals

5 minutes ago
 FED on cigarettes, telecommunication services, air ..

FED on cigarettes, telecommunication services, air travel enhanced

5 minutes ago
 Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022 ..

Farmers welcome allocation for agri sector in 2022-23 budget

35 minutes ago
 'Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in Laho ..

'Subsidized flour available at 1100 points in Lahore'

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.