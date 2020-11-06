UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's New AREP To Transform Energy Market's Outlook: Omar Ayub Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:52 PM

Pakistan's new AREP to transform energy market's outlook: Omar Ayub Khan

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Friday said the government would transform outlook of the country's energy market under new Alternative Renewable Energy Policy (AREP)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Friday said the government would transform outlook of the country's energy market under new Alternative Renewable Energy Policy (AREP).

He expressed these views during a meeting with Denmark Ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Lis Rosenholm, who called on him here. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar also attended the meeting, a Petroleum Division news release said.

During the meeting, the outlook of emerging market of energy sector and business opportunities in view of newly approved Alternative Energy Policy came under discussion.

Acknowledging the leading role of Denmark in clean and green energy at the global level, the minister said Pakistan too had embarked upon taping huge indigenous potential of renewable energy.

Omar Ayub said Pakistan's new renewable energy policy would bring opportunities for investors due to transparent policies of the current government.

He said that the government had set ambitious targets to introduce 25 percent renewable energy by 2025, and 30 percent by end of 2030 including 45 percent share of hydel power generation and 10 percent of nuclear energy into energy mix of the country.

While explaining the investment potential in Pakistan's power sector, the minister said the government would induct renewable energy-based power plants through open and transparent competitive bidding process, which would lower the cost of production of electricity.

He also apprised the envoy that the government had prepared Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2047 for competitive market structure, generation, up-gradation of transmission, Smart AMI and modernization of distribution system.

The minister apprised the envoy that reduced electricity cost for industries and establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would help boost economic activities in Pakistan besides creating thousands of new jobs.

The Danish ambassador while appreciating the government's commitment to raise the share of renewable clean and green energy, said that the new policy was more transparent as it provided a level playing field for all.

She suggested setting up a joint energy platform to study the market, so that Danish companies could closely follow developments in the field of renewable energy and they could participate in the competitive process of renewable energy projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Electricity Business Nuclear Denmark Market All Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 115,500 cusecs water

10 minutes ago

TDCP to lease out all resorts in Punjab, says GM O ..

10 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 48.63 million, d ..

12 minutes ago

ADC ensures sale of essential commodities on fixed ..

10 minutes ago

DC reviews ongoing development projects

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s statement about military leadersh ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.