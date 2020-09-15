Pakistan’s new map: SCO members reject Indian objection

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that an online meeting of of the security advisors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held today in which the member countries rejected India's objection over Pakistan’s political map regarding Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2020) Another dent for India on foreign friend as its objection over Pakistan’s new map was rejected in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Pakistan’s new political map was visible in background as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf was representing the country in the session.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval raised the objection but was rejected by the SCO member countries which supported Pakistan’s stance over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to details, an online meeting of of the security advisors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held today in which the member countries rejected India's objection over Pakistan’s political map regarding Kashmir.

It may be mentioned here that PM Imran Khan had unveiled Pakistan’s political map ahead of first anniversary [August 5] of India’s illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of IIOJK to express solidarity with the people of occupied territory.