UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan’s New Map: SCO Members Reject Indian Objection

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 06:05 PM

Pakistan’s new map: SCO members reject Indian objection

The sources say that an online meeting of of the security advisors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held today in which the member countries rejected India's objection over Pakistan’s political map regarding Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2020) Another dent for India on foreign friend as its objection over Pakistan’s new map was rejected in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Pakistan’s new political map was visible in background as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf was representing the country in the session.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval raised the objection but was rejected by the SCO member countries which supported Pakistan’s stance over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to details, an online meeting of of the security advisors of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held today in which the member countries rejected India's objection over Pakistan’s political map regarding Kashmir.

It may be mentioned here that PM Imran Khan had unveiled Pakistan’s political map ahead of first anniversary [August 5] of India’s illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of IIOJK to express solidarity with the people of occupied territory.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister Shanghai Jammu May Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 90,660

6 minutes ago

UAE joins world to protect Ozone layer

6 minutes ago

FO rejects unwarranted references to Pakistan in J ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates offers year-long benefit to students and ..

10 minutes ago

UAE’s adoption of drones in agriculture makes it ..

12 minutes ago

SEC approves list of housing grants beneficiaries

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.