Pakistan's New Political Map To Highlight Kashmir Dispute At International Level: President

Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Pakistan's new political map to highlight Kashmir dispute at international level: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday said Pakistan's actions like unveiling of a new political map and renaming the Kashmir Highway as "Srinagar Highway" on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal were aimed at highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir dispute at international level and the necessity of its early resolution.

"The unveiling of a new map by Pakistan is symbolic…Such actions were a reiteration by Pakistan and presenting its case on Kashmir before the world… This will help strengthen our case [on Kashmir]," the president said while speaking to a private television channel.

He said Pakistan was also highlighting the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India since August 5, 2019, which had caused huge US $ 4 billion economic losses to the Kashmiri people the last one year.

When asked as if Pakistan could give representation to the IIOJK people in its parliament (Senate and National Assembly), the president said the possibility of representation in-absentia could be debated.

To another question, he said the Indian government's anti-Muslim actions, which were reflective in the IIOJK, were creating hatred among all the Muslims.

"We have to tell the world that India's Hindutva and Nazi policy is aimed at changing the demographic status of IIOJK," he added.

The president said he would also highlight the issue of Kashmir during his address to the Senate on Wednesday. It was for the first time that the Upper House of Parliament had invited a president.

He said the government and the opposition in Pakistan were united on the issue of Kashmir, which was also evident from the passage of August 7 last year's unanimous resolution on Kashmir.

President Alvi said India should allow the international media and observer delegations to visit the IIOJK so that they could see the situation on ground. Pakistan had allowed the international media and other delegations to visit the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

To a question, President Arif Alvi expressed his disappointment over the attitude of various countries, including the Muslim states in the middle East on the issue of Kashmir due to their business interests.

He, however, appreciated China, Turkey and Malaysia for supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir and hoped that other nations would also raise their voice for the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

