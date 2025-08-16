Pakistan's New Remote Sensing Satellite Reaches Orbit
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SPARCO) expert sources here on Saturday confirmed that Pakistan’s new remote sensing satellite has successfully reached orbit and is operational with excellent performance.
SPARCO has confirmed the successful deployment and operational readiness of the country’s advanced remote sensing satellite. The satellite was launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) in China on July 31, 2025.
After the successful launch, the satellite has established stable communication with ground stations and has started acquiring high-resolution images and sending them to the ground. This will enable the availability of data for various national sectors.
It is worth mentioning here that this satellite has high-quality imaging capabilities that will revolutionise urban planning, infrastructure development and regional planning, while also helping to monitor urban sprawl and development trends.
It will strengthen the natural disaster prevention system and enable rapid response by providing timely data for floods, landslides, earthquakes and other hazards.
The satellite will also play a role in environmental protection, such as monitoring glacier melting, deforestation and climate change indicators. The satellite will also help improve agricultural production, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission expert sources further said.
Meanwhile, it will also play a key role in national development projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), mapping transport networks, identifying geo-hazards and enabling effective use of resources.
They said that these capabilities will not only improve decision-making in various sectors but also strengthen sustainable socio-economic development and technological autonomy of Pakistan. This remarkable achievement highlights Pakistan’s progress in space-based technologies and Suparco’s commitment to strengthening national infrastructure.
Moreover, it will not only help achieve self-reliance in space science but also provide new opportunities for development, sustainability and informed decision-making in key sectors, sources added.
