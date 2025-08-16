(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) Saturday confirmed the successful deployment and operational readiness of the country’s latest Remote Sensing Satellite, launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), China, on July 31.

Following the successful launch, the satellite has established stable contact with ground stations and begun capturing and transmitting high-resolution imagery, greatly enhancing data availability and reliability for various national sectors.

The satellite will deliver high-quality imaging capabilities to support a wide range of applications, revolutionizing urban planning, infrastructure development, and regional planning by monitoring urban expansion and growth trends.

It will strengthen disaster management efforts through timely data for early warnings and rapid response to floods, landslides, earthquakes, and other hazards, while also aiding environmental protection by tracking glacier recession, deforestation, and climate change indicators.

According to the SUPARCO, the satellite will enhance agricultural productivity through precision farming, mapping of crop patterns, and improved water resource management, thereby contributing to food security.

In addition, it will play a strategic role in national development projects such as the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by mapping transportation networks, identifying geohazard risks, and facilitating efficient resource allocation.

Collectively, these capabilities will not only improve decision-making across multiple sectors but also promote sustainable socio-economic development and strengthen Pakistan’s technological autonomy.

This remarkable accomplishment highlights Pakistan’s advancing capabilities in space-based technologies, and SUPARCO’s dedication to strengthening national infrastructure for Earth observation.

It not only contributes to achieving self-reliance but also opens new avenues for advancement, sustainability and informed decision-making across key sectors.