ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Pakistan's northern regions have transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland, mesmerizing tourists and locals alike where Naran and Kaghan, two popular tourist destinations, received heavy snowfall, turning them into a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts and nature lovers.

A report aired by a private news channel said that the snow-clad mountains, trees and roads presented a picturesque view, attracting a large number of tourists from across the country.

The recent snowfall in the northern regions has transformed the area into a winter wonderland, with snow-capped peaks, frozen lakes and picturesque valleys.

Popular destinations like Naran, Kaghan, Hunza and Skardu are now more alluring than ever, offering a range of activities such as skiing, snowboarding, trekking and ice skating.

The temperatures in the region dropped significantly, with some areas experiencing temperatures as low.

"It is a dream come true to see Naran and Kaghan covered in snow," said a tourist.

"The scenery is breathtaking, and we are having an amazing time here," he added.

Another tourist commented, "We have never seen snowfall before, so this is a thrilling experience for us. The roads are slippery, but the scenery is totally worth it."

The local administration and tour operators will also take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of tourists, including clearing roads and providing emergency services.

"Naran and Kaghan are truly heaven on earth, the snowfall has made them even more beautiful," said a tourist from abroad.

"The snowfall has brought a new life to the region. I am planning to visit Naran and Kaghan soon with my family."

said another citizen.