Open Menu

Pakistan's Northern Regions Transformed Into Winter Wonderland: Report

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Pakistan's Northern regions transformed into winter wonderland: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Pakistan's northern regions have transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland, mesmerizing tourists and locals alike where Naran and Kaghan, two popular tourist destinations, received heavy snowfall, turning them into a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts and nature lovers.

A report aired by a private news channel said that the snow-clad mountains, trees and roads presented a picturesque view, attracting a large number of tourists from across the country.

The recent snowfall in the northern regions has transformed the area into a winter wonderland, with snow-capped peaks, frozen lakes and picturesque valleys.

Popular destinations like Naran, Kaghan, Hunza and Skardu are now more alluring than ever, offering a range of activities such as skiing, snowboarding, trekking and ice skating.

The temperatures in the region dropped significantly, with some areas experiencing temperatures as low.

"It is a dream come true to see Naran and Kaghan covered in snow," said a tourist.

"The scenery is breathtaking, and we are having an amazing time here," he added.

Another tourist commented, "We have never seen snowfall before, so this is a thrilling experience for us. The roads are slippery, but the scenery is totally worth it."

The local administration and tour operators will also take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of tourists, including clearing roads and providing emergency services.

"Naran and Kaghan are truly heaven on earth, the snowfall has made them even more beautiful," said a tourist from abroad.

"The snowfall has brought a new life to the region. I am planning to visit Naran and Kaghan soon with my family."

said another citizen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Snow Sports Visit Skardu Family From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan