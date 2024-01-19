Pakistan's Norway Envoy Attends Seminar On Educational Collaboration
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Norway Saadia Altaf Qazi and Deputy Head of Mission Rabail Mustafa Soomro on Friday visited the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) to attend a seminar on educational collaboration opportunities and projects between Pakistan and Norway.
The seminar was arranged by the university's international office in collaboration with professors and students at NTNU and Sukkur IBA University of Pakistan, according to the embassy's post on X.
The seminar also provided an opportunity to engage with the Norwegian Partnership Programme for Global Academic Cooperation (NORPART) and RAPID-Erasmus+ programs.
The RAPID project, supported by the European Commission under the Erasmus+ CBHE program, seeks to enhance the capacity of online education in Pakistan’s Higher Education Institutions.
Recent Stories
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner prioritizes public service delivery in Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas distts9 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 155 kg drugs in seven operations10 minutes ago
-
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct11 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap19 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements in high-security zone20 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif22 minutes ago
-
SAPM Sohrab meets with Qatar's Minister of State for Interior Affairs30 minutes ago
-
Chinese embassy delegation visits Central Police Office30 minutes ago
-
National Front appeals Kashmiris to observe India's Republic Day as 'Black Day'40 minutes ago
-
Illegal fuel recovered during police crackdown in DI Khan40 minutes ago
-
PML-N likely to unveil its written manifesto in next couple of days: Irfan Siddiqui40 minutes ago
-
Indian forces have intensified atrocities in IIOJK ahead of India’s R-Day: APHC60 minutes ago