ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Norway Saadia Altaf Qazi and Deputy Head of Mission Rabail Mustafa Soomro on Friday visited the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) to attend a seminar on educational collaboration opportunities and projects between Pakistan and Norway.

The seminar was arranged by the university's international office in collaboration with professors and students at NTNU and Sukkur IBA University of Pakistan, according to the embassy's post on X.

The seminar also provided an opportunity to engage with the Norwegian Partnership Programme for Global Academic Cooperation (NORPART) and RAPID-Erasmus+ programs.

The RAPID project, supported by the European Commission under the Erasmus+ CBHE program, seeks to enhance the capacity of online education in Pakistan’s Higher Education Institutions.