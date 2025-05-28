Pakistan’s Nuclear Capability A Symbol Of National Resolve:Bilal Akbar Khan
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Bilal Akbar Khan on Wednesday said that Youm-e-Takbeer was not merely a day on the Calendar,but a national celebration of Pakistan’s emergence as an indomitable nuclear power.
In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer,he said that May 28 marks the historic moment when former Prime Minister(PM) Nawaz Sharif prioritized the aspirations of the nation over international pressure,making Pakistan a formidable nuclear state. “This courageous decision made on May 28,1998, has deterred our enemies from casting an evil eye on our sovereignty,” Bilal Akbar Khan stated.
“It was the bold leadership and unwavering resolve of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif that gave Pakistan a strategic shield of deterrence.”
Referring to recent military tensions,Bilal remarked that “during the recent war, the enemy remained confined to their barracks,haunted by the echoes of our nuclear tests.” He further said,“I salute the entire team behind Pakistan’s nuclear program and especially our leader Nawaz Sharif for making the nation invincible.”
The transport minister emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer serves as a reminder of national strength,unity and the unwavering commitment to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty and independence.
