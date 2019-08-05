(@FahadShabbir)

Director General of Arms, Controls and Disarmament, Brigadier Zahir ul Haider Kazmi on Monday said that Karachi was the first city of the country which got benefit from the nuclear energy when 100 MW from Karachi Nuclear Power Project (KANUPP) was connected to the grid on October 4, 1972

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General of Arms, Controls and Disarmament, Brigadier Zahir ul Haider Kazmi on Monday said that Karachi was the first city of the country which got benefit from the nuclear energy when 100 MW from Nuclear Power Project (KANUPP) was connected to the grid on October 4, 1972.

The KANUPP-2 and 3 would come online by 2020 and 2021 and to bring more energy to the metropolis.

Delivering a keynote address in a seminar on peaceful uses of nuclear energy organized by Rabita Forum International in collaboration with the University of Karachi (KU) at Arts Auditorium KU, he said that Pakistan's nuclear energy sector had contributed to the socio-economic uplift of the county and there was ample space for growth in the industry, according to a statement.

Brigadier Zahir ul Haider said that the nuclear energy sector was playing very important role in power generation, minerals exploration, developing high-yield stress tolerant crops, cancer treatment, designing and fabrication of industrial plants and equipment and human resource development for many years.

He informed the audience that even as a developing country, Pakistan was one of the countries in the world to operate a complete nuclear fuel cycle and was amongst 30 countries that had nuclear power plants in operation.

Brigadier Zahir Kazmi shared that the country had a remarkable experience in safe and secure operation of nuclear power plants. "We have the expertise and the ability to supply items, goods and services for a full range of nuclear applications for peaceful uses." He said that the country had established four agriculture centers that used energy for optimization of important crop varieties, development of better methods for conservation of inputs and products, in addition to maximum use of innovation technologies.

He added that safety and security were integral part of any nuclear program and vital for saving humans from technology and ensuring that humans do not misuse the technology.

Meanwhile, KU Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, said that everyone was convinced that Pakistan was a responsible state and used its nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

He said, "When we have a glance at the rapidly growing population of Pakistan and even the faster growing power needs of this population, one can convincingly understand that it is impossible to meet these needs by use of the conventional methods and techniques for power generation.

Our nuclear plants are significantly helping power requirements." Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood expressed that Pakistan became a nuclear power 21 years ago and acquiring this status was the only choice because the government and the people well understood the geo-political scenario and the history of its relations with the neighbors.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the main concern of our nuclear plants had been to completely eliminate the power load-shedding, decreasing the cost of electricity to affordable level for the citizens, and increasing revenue collection to support its economy.

He added that during the recent years, industries faced a significant setback due to power deficit which had ultimately placed a negative impact on the life of a considerable portion of population in social and economic forms. The nuclear power for peaceful use was our highly-deserved priority.

Quaid-e-Azam University, politics and International Relations Islamabad, Director Professor Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal observed that Pakistan never violated Geneva Convention and always respect all international humanitarian laws and agreements.

He observed that Pakistan's nuclear program was much better than its neighboring country. The nuclear energy could be used for benefits of civilians or to gain military power. Pakistan always gives priority to peaceful use of nuclear energy over race to nuclear weapons.

Dr Jaspal shared that Japan's progress in nuclear energy sector was quite oblivious and its intentions were clear that it wanted to boost the industry and economy by advancing in nuclear energy sector.

KU Department of International Relations Chairman Professor Dr Naeem Ahmed said that Pakistan was very responsible nuclear state and member of Southeast Asia Treaty Organization and Central Treaty Organization.

Rabita Forum International Chairman Nusrat Mirza and Dr Shahid Riaz Khan, Director Scientific Information and Public Relation also spoke on the occasion.