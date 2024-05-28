Open Menu

Pakistan’s Nuclear Explosion Destroyed India’s Pride, Says Hurriyat AJK

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan’s nuclear explosion destroyed India’s pride, says Hurriyat AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu Kashmir organized a function in commemoration of ‘Takbeer Day’ here on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, speakers on the occasion praised Pakistan’s nuclear capability, stating that it had destroyed India’s pride and arrogance by conducting six nuclear explosions in response to India’s five nuclear explosions 26 years ago. They also credited Pakistan’s nuclear capability for forcing India to stay within its limits and preventing it from hurling threats against Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers said that the so-called elections in IIOJK in the presence of ten lac Indian troops cannot be a substitute for plebiscite to be conducted under the auspices of the United Nations. They said that the Modi government was using election dramas to divert attention of the international community from the prevailing dire situation in the territory. They added that all basic rights of the Kashmiris had been usurped and Indian state terrorism was at its peak in Kashmir. The speakers maintained that the Kashmiris were not fighting for elections but for their birthright, the right of self-determination and that they would continue their struggle till accomplishment of the goal.

They urged the international community to shun its double standards, take notice of India’s expansionist designs and pressurize it to let the Kashmiris decide their political future in line with the relevant Security Council resolutions.

Among others who spoke on the occasion and attended the event include Mahmood Ahmad Sagar, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Syed Fayaz Naqshbandi, Hasan Al-Banna, Altaf Hussain Wani, Mir Tahir Masood, Miss Shamim Shawl, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Altaf Ahmad Butt, Nisar Mirza, Sanaulla Dar, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Advocate Parvez Ahmed, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Javed Iqbal Butt, Haji Sultan Butt, Mian Muzaffar Daud Yousafzai, Syed Ijaz Rahmani, Zahid Ashraf, Sheikh Abdul Majeed, Gulshan Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Zahid Safi, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Syed Mushtaq, Abdul Majeed Lone, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Rais Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Raja Khadim Hussain, Ghulam Nabi Babar, Zakir Ahmad, Iqbal Baloch, Shaukat Ali Abuzar, and Ataullah.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Altaf Hussain United Nations Hurriyat Conference Nuclear Sagar Jammu Safi Gulshan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

2 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

2 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

3 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

3 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

3 hours ago
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

4 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

8 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

20 hours ago
 Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for hea ..

Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan