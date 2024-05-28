Pakistan’s nuclear explosion destroyed India’s pride, says Hurriyat AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu Kashmir organized a function in commemoration of ‘Takbeer Day’ here on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, speakers on the occasion praised Pakistan’s nuclear capability, stating that it had destroyed India’s pride and arrogance by conducting six nuclear explosions in response to India’s five nuclear explosions 26 years ago. They also credited Pakistan’s nuclear capability for forcing India to stay within its limits and preventing it from hurling threats against Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers said that the so-called elections in IIOJK in the presence of ten lac Indian troops cannot be a substitute for plebiscite to be conducted under the auspices of the United Nations. They said that the Modi government was using election dramas to divert attention of the international community from the prevailing dire situation in the territory. They added that all basic rights of the Kashmiris had been usurped and Indian state terrorism was at its peak in Kashmir. The speakers maintained that the Kashmiris were not fighting for elections but for their birthright, the right of self-determination and that they would continue their struggle till accomplishment of the goal.

They urged the international community to shun its double standards, take notice of India’s expansionist designs and pressurize it to let the Kashmiris decide their political future in line with the relevant Security Council resolutions.

Among others who spoke on the occasion and attended the event include Mahmood Ahmad Sagar, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Syed Fayaz Naqshbandi, Hasan Al-Banna, Altaf Hussain Wani, Mir Tahir Masood, Miss Shamim Shawl, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Altaf Ahmad Butt, Nisar Mirza, Sanaulla Dar, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Advocate Parvez Ahmed, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Javed Iqbal Butt, Haji Sultan Butt, Mian Muzaffar Daud Yousafzai, Syed Ijaz Rahmani, Zahid Ashraf, Sheikh Abdul Majeed, Gulshan Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Zahid Safi, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Syed Mushtaq, Abdul Majeed Lone, Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Rais Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Raja Khadim Hussain, Ghulam Nabi Babar, Zakir Ahmad, Iqbal Baloch, Shaukat Ali Abuzar, and Ataullah.