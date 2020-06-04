UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Nuclear Prowess Helped To Avoid Global Powers Discriminatory Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:41 PM

Pakistan's nuclear prowess helped to avoid global powers discriminatory rules

Pakistan's nuclear prowess has helped the country to fade away discriminatory rules and trends adopted by the global powers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan's nuclear prowess has helped the country to fade away discriminatory rules and trends adopted by the global powers.

To commemorate the anniversary of 1998 nuclear tests by Pakistan, Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) hosted a webinar on the topic of "Nuclear South Asia: Challenges and Opportunities".

The session was chaired by Air Chief Marshal (R) Kaleem Saadat.

Ambassador (R) Zamir Akram, Advisor SPD; Dr Adil Sultan, Director CASS, and Sitara Noor, Senior Research Associate, CASS were the three speakers.

Ambassador Akram, in his remarks highlighted the role of nuclear weapons in bringing stability to the region and discussed some of the lessons that could be learnt from the Cold War between the two former Super Powers. He also deliberated on the prospects of arms control and confidence building measures (CBMs) between the global powers, and its impact on other nuclear states.

Dr Adil Sultan, in his remarks highlighted major nuclear drivers of both India and Pakistan that led to the nuclearization of the region and which continue to impact nuclear postures of both the regional rivals.

Highlighting the role of nuclear weapons in Pakistan's security calculus, Dr Sultan stated that India's continued force modernization could lead to instability in the region.

Sitara Noor highlighted the role of nuclear technology in socio-economic development of the country, and discussed the safety and security measures taken by Pakistan to safeguard its nuclear facilities and material. She also elaborated in her talk the issue of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) membership.

President CASS in his concluding remarks stated that without acquiring the nuclear capability, Pakistan would have been in a very difficult position, especially in view of the discriminatory trends and the unwillingness of the global powers to adhere to a rule based international order.

He also said that in the new great game between the US and China, there are opportunities and challenges; therefore, Pakistan must evaluate its interests and make decisions that could safeguard its long term interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Technology China Nuclear Lead From Asia

Recent Stories

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture honours win ..

31 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

44 seconds ago

10 shops sealed over violations of SoP

46 seconds ago

Federal capital’s nine places to be sealed due t ..

44 minutes ago

No rift in UK-Pakistan tax authorities; FBR

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.