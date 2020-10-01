Pakistan’s nuclear, strategic capability is safe and secure, says PM

(@fidahassanain)

The Prime Minister has reiterated that all available resources will be utilized to further strengthen strategic capabilities to preserve sovereignty of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that Pakistan’s nuclear and strategic capability was safe and secure under robust command and control system.

The Prime Minister reiterated that all available resources would be utilized to further strengthen strategic capabilities to preserve sovereignty of the country.

He expressed these words while visiting Satellite Ground Station, SUPARCO in Islamabad on Thursday.

Imran Khan, recognizing the significant role of space technology, assured requisite support for expansion of space based services and infrastructure to give impetus to National Space Programme-2047 for socio-economic development.

Prime Minister was briefed about SUPARCO's achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space, science and technology.