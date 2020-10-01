UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Nuclear, Strategic Capability Safe, Secure: PM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan's nuclear, strategic capability safe, secure: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan's nuclear and strategic capability was safe and secure under the robust command and control system.

During his visit to Satellite Ground Station of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) here, the prime minister resolved that Pakistan would continue to strengthen its strategic capability to safeguard its vital national interests.

On the occasion, he was briefed about SUPARCO's achievements in developing indigenous capabilities in space, science and technology, and its contributions towards strengthening national security as well as socio-economic development of the country.

During visit of various technical facilities and interaction with SUPARCO's engineers and scientists, the prime minister reiterated that all available resources would be utilized in further strengthening strategic capabilities to preserve the country's sovereignty.

While recognizing the significant role of space technology, he assured requisite support for expansion of space-based services and infrastructure to give impetus to the National Space Programme-2047 for socio-economic development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Nuclear Visit All

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

46 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

45 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

45 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.