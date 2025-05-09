Pakistan's Offer For Probe Into Pahlgam Incident Praised By UN Chief; Says Law Minister
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Pakistan's proposal for an investigation into the Pahlgam incident has been praised not only by the international community but also by the United Nations Secretary-General. He expressed gratitude to friendly nations that have stood by Pakistan like "iron brothers."
Speaking in the National Assembly on Friday during a debate on the situation arising from India's ongoing aggression, Tarar emphasized that every drop of blood will be accounted for.
He clarified that Pakistan has no intention of launching an aggressive attack on any other country but reserves the right under international law and regional norms to retaliate if provoked.
Tarar thanked all members of the house for presenting a united front on national security, sending a clear message that "we are one, we are Pakistan, and we know how to defend our country." He stressed the need for national unity during difficult times, urging political harmony for the sake of the country's progress.
He recalled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's earlier offer, both as PM and as opposition leader—for collective efforts to stabilize the economy. Tarar proposed an "economic charter" to accelerate Pakistan's development, similar to the Charter of Democracy that strengthened democratic institutions.
The law minister urged opposition members to engage in constructive dialogue, stating that politics should be about logic and persuasion rather than confrontation. He warned against turning politics into fascism, emphasizing that strong institutions lead to a strong nation.
Regarding India's aggression, Tarar stated that Pakistan's armed forces have been given full authority to respond as and when necessary. He highlighted that while India targeted innocent civilians, Pakistan's forces struck military targets, forcing India to "wave white flags."
He praised Pakistan's diplomatic efforts, noting that the country effectively presented its case to the world. The UN chief and several nations, including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Gulf states, have supported Pakistan's stance.
Tarar condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "butcher of Gujarat" rhetoric, predicting that such divisive policies would lead to India's fragmentation. He assured that Pakistan's civil and military institutions are fully alert, with the National Security Committee maintaining close coordination.
"Every drop of blood will be accounted for," he reiterated. "Pakistan does not seek war, but if provoked, we will strike back decisively."
