Open Menu

Pakistan's Offer For Probe Into Pahlgam Incident Praised By UN Chief; Says Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:41 PM

Pakistan's offer for probe into Pahlgam incident praised by UN chief; says Law Minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Pakistan's proposal for an investigation into the Pahlgam incident has been praised not only by the international community but also by the United Nations Secretary-General. He expressed gratitude to friendly nations that have stood by Pakistan like "iron brothers"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that Pakistan's proposal for an investigation into the Pahlgam incident has been praised not only by the international community but also by the United Nations Secretary-General. He expressed gratitude to friendly nations that have stood by Pakistan like "iron brothers."

Speaking in the National Assembly on Friday during a debate on the situation arising from India's ongoing aggression, Tarar emphasized that every drop of blood will be accounted for.

He clarified that Pakistan has no intention of launching an aggressive attack on any other country but reserves the right under international law and regional norms to retaliate if provoked.

Tarar thanked all members of the house for presenting a united front on national security, sending a clear message that "we are one, we are Pakistan, and we know how to defend our country." He stressed the need for national unity during difficult times, urging political harmony for the sake of the country's progress.

He recalled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's earlier offer, both as PM and as opposition leader—for collective efforts to stabilize the economy. Tarar proposed an "economic charter" to accelerate Pakistan's development, similar to the Charter of Democracy that strengthened democratic institutions.

The law minister urged opposition members to engage in constructive dialogue, stating that politics should be about logic and persuasion rather than confrontation. He warned against turning politics into fascism, emphasizing that strong institutions lead to a strong nation.

Regarding India's aggression, Tarar stated that Pakistan's armed forces have been given full authority to respond as and when necessary. He highlighted that while India targeted innocent civilians, Pakistan's forces struck military targets, forcing India to "wave white flags."

He praised Pakistan's diplomatic efforts, noting that the country effectively presented its case to the world. The UN chief and several nations, including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Gulf states, have supported Pakistan's stance.

Tarar condemned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "butcher of Gujarat" rhetoric, predicting that such divisive policies would lead to India's fragmentation. He assured that Pakistan's civil and military institutions are fully alert, with the National Security Committee maintaining close coordination.

"Every drop of blood will be accounted for," he reiterated. "Pakistan does not seek war, but if provoked, we will strike back decisively."

Recent Stories

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gan ..

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on de ..

6 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president t ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 19

6 minutes ago
 India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ..

India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR

6 minutes ago
 Chiniot district administration on high alert for ..

Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the Wa ..

6 minutes ago
 Murder case accused arrested

Murder case accused arrested

6 minutes ago
 High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG ..

High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14

18 minutes ago
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggre ..

QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression

5 minutes ago
 Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab g ..

Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'l ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'

5 minutes ago
 PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

5 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 tr ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market

22 minutes ago
 India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear state ..

India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear states closer to major conflict: FO ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan